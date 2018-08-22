Video Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Higher Grounds

Aug 22, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the fifth in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar

1. They love taking on student volunteers to help them have work experience on their resumes.

2. 90 per cent of the shop’s staff are volunteers.

3. Profits and tips at the shop go back into the community. So far this year, Higher Grounds has put $3500 back into community groups and initiatives in and around town.

4. Much of what they serve in terms of meals and desserts are homemade.

5. If you are having an event, you can rent the facility for $30 per hour or $50 if you need a barista to serve your guests.

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar is located at 10019 100 Avenue in downtown Morinville.

They are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8017 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Police briefs: Two charged with stolen property

Jan 7, 2013 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesMorinville RCMP arrested two females Jan. 5 in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles, fraud and break and enters in Sturgeon County.

Rachel Dawn Lorenz, age 26, of Gibbons, has been charged with possession of stolen property as well as an additional 16 criminal code charges. Lorenz was also arrested and charged on Dec. 24, 2012 following a complaint of thefts from vehicles in Morinville… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville Remembers

Nov 12, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Reading Time: 1 minuteApproximately 1000 Morinville and area residents gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony. Prior to Remembrance Day, Morinville Community High School, Georges H. Primeau, Ecole Notre Dame, and Morinville Public School all held Remembrance Day ceremonies on Thursday. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

He’s Hogg wild about music

Apr 22, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

Reading Time: 3 minutesBy Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A local singer / songwriter was in the studio last week to begin the long road he will travel towards his next album. Justin Hogg, who has been involved in music for as long as he can remember, began recording his second CD at Smith Music Studios in Morinville Apr. 17… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*