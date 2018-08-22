Video Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Higher Grounds

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability.

This is the fifth in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses.

The segments will be posted here and on our MorinvilleNews.com Facebook Page.

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar

1. They love taking on student volunteers to help them have work experience on their resumes.

2. 90 per cent of the shop’s staff are volunteers.

3. Profits and tips at the shop go back into the community. So far this year, Higher Grounds has put $3500 back into community groups and initiatives in and around town.

4. Much of what they serve in terms of meals and desserts are homemade.

5. If you are having an event, you can rent the facility for $30 per hour or $50 if you need a barista to serve your guests.

Higher Grounds Espresso Bar is located at 10019 100 Avenue in downtown Morinville.

They are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m.