Fortis grants Legal $3000

submitted photos

The Town of Legal was the recipient of $3000 from Fortis Alberta recently through two of the company’s grant programs.

Above: Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux presents a cheque in the amount of $2,500.00 to Legal’s Mayor Carol Tremblay and CAO Robert Proulx. The funds will be applied towards converting the arena lighting to LED to save energy. The Town had made application through Fortis Alberta’s “Save Energy” Grant Program.

Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux also presented a cheque in the amount of $500 to Legal’s Mayor Carol Tremblay to support the annual Fete au Village festivities. The grant was made available through Fortis Alberta Community Investment Grant Program.