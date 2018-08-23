Fortis grants Legal $3000

Aug 23, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Legal, Local News 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted photos

The Town of Legal was the recipient of $3000 from Fortis Alberta recently through two of the company’s grant programs.

Above: Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux presents a cheque in the amount of $2,500.00 to Legal’s Mayor Carol Tremblay and CAO Robert Proulx. The funds will be applied towards converting the arena lighting to LED to save energy. The Town had made application through Fortis Alberta’s “Save Energy” Grant Program.

Fortis Alberta Stakeholder Relations Manager Dora L’Heureux also presented a cheque in the amount of $500 to Legal’s Mayor Carol Tremblay to support the annual Fete au Village festivities. The grant was made available through Fortis Alberta Community Investment Grant Program.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8019 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*