Giant garage sale this weekend to help build The Father’s House

Aug 23, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
by Stephen Dafoe

The Ray McDonald Sports Centre parking lot will play host to a garage sale Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help The Father’s House raise funds to continue building their church, located west of Morinville.

Organizers say the event includes furniture, appliances, utensils, tools and many other items.

Pastor Peter Vischer told Morinville News that David Mills and Susan Swanson generously donated a lot of items from Mercantile when they closed their Morinville location at the end of July to focus on online sales.

“We were tremendously blessed by their donation,” Vischer said. “The semi-trailer shown in the video is packed with the items they provided. There are hundreds of antiques and treasures to be found.”

Vischer said that in addition to the gifted treasures, members of The Father’s House are bringing their own items from home to add to the garage sale.

“All proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of The Father’s House church building, currently being built on the south side of Heritage Lake,” Vischer said.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August, 25. Vischer said all remaining items after the sale will be free and can be picked up between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the same location.

