Provincial enumeration underway

Albertans have two weeks left to register to vote before doorknockers hit the street Sept. 8 to gather information.

The province is collecting information on all electors, 18 years and older who are residents of Alberta and Canadian citizens to compile the voter list for the 2019 election.

For the first time, the Government of Alberta is collecting information on 16- and 17-year-old Albertans so they can be added to the list of electors when they turn 18.

Albertans can register ahead of the enumerators by registering online or by contacting the Elections Alberta Call Centre at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683).

The online process requires an Alberta Driver’s Licence or Identification Card to authenticate the identity of the elector. No identification is required when registering with the Call Centre. The Call Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

