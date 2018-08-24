Multiple drivers get court dates for speeding

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Earlier this week, on Aug. 20, Fort Saskatchewan Traffic Services set several drivers and riders up with mandatory court dates. The speeding operation was set up on Highway 28a, a stretch RCMP say is known for serious motor vehicle collisions.

During the enhanced enforcement, police clocked a Ducati Super Bike travelling doing 197 kilometres and hourm in a 100 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted and a 25 year old male driver from Edmonton was issued a summons for speeding. The male is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court Sept. 20.

Municipal Enforcement Officers also observed a Ford truck doing 131 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 21 at 94 Street in Fort Saskatchewan, and a 22-year-old female driver from Fort Saskatchewan was issued a summons for speeding. She is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court Nov. 1.

Several additional violation tickets were issued for driver’s travelling in excess of 130km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

RCMP say speeding continues to be an ongoing issue in the area and that they will continue to use visible and pro-active traffic enforcement has and will continue to be a priority for the RCMP and Municipal Enforcement.