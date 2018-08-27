The week in photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is a look back at the week in Morinville and area in photos.

1 Service Battalion celebrated 50 years of service with three days of events and activities, which ran from Friday to Sunday. Artist Jacques Martel doing finishing touches to the painting before the soft unveil held Saturday night.

Alexander First Nation held their Traditional Pow Wow on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Red Eye Tournament took place over the weekend from Friday night until Sunday afternoon.

Another great nature shot by Donald Boutilier.

Library program coordinator Stacey Buga stands by the Inflatable Planetarium that was set up at the cultural centre last week for children to explore the stars. The event was part of the library’s summer reading program.