This week’s news recap

Above: The Father’s House Garage Sale on Saturday raised more than $7,000 for the church construction project. – see story brief below.

Morinville News published 32 articles, columns and stories last week. Below are news briefs on some of the past week’s local and area news stories that you may have missed.

Giant garage sale raises more than $7K for The Father’s House church project

The Morinville Curling Club played host to a garage sale Aug. 25 to help The Father’s House raise funds to continue building their church, located west of Morinville.

Gravel and seal coat on main street has town and residents concerned

The appearance of gravel on 100 Avenue last week had residents and Town staff concerned about what was going on.

Alberta Transportation, who controls and maintains Highway 642 running through Morinville, is in the process of doing seal coat repairs from now until early September.

It’s fifth place for Legal’s Arinn Young at Worlds

The Canadian Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team locked up fifth place at the 2018 World Championships courtesy of a decisive 68-53 victory over rival the United States on Saturday in Hamburg.

Adopt-a-Pet Video: Four great dogs looking for new homes

We visited the Morinville Vet Clinic and met four great dogs, all up for adoption. Can we help find these animals a home by sharing this video of Tina, Lou, Balloo, and Aussie?

Provincial enumeration underway

Albertans have two weeks left to register to vote before doorknockers hit the street Sept. 8 to gather information. The province is collecting information on all electors, 18 years and older who are residents of Alberta and Canadian citizens to compile the voter list for the 2019 election.

Fortis grants Legal $3000

The Town of Legal was the recipient of $3000 from Fortis Alberta recently through two of the company’s grant programs.

Video Column: 5 Things You May Not Know About Higher Grounds

We were back with our fifth segment on shopping local – this time taking a look at Higher Grounds Espresso Bar.

Town launching pickle ball Tuesday

Morinville’s Community Services department started an indoor pickleball program this past spring. The Aug. 28 launch will add courts at the outdoor arena.

The Town of Morinville is inviting those interested in learning about the sport to come out to the outdoor arena at the Ray McDonald Sports Center on Aug. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

