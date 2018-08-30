MFRC hold picnic and expo

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

On Tuesday a Community Picnic & Fall Expo was held in the field behind the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

The rain did not stop the many veterans and Defence Community families from taking part in the fun-filled afternoon.

The Canadian Military Wives Choirs Edmonton CMWC) entertained the guests with songs. The 3-part Choir is open to all women in the military community, wives, common-law, girlfriends, currently serving female members, mothers, sisters, retired or widows who love to sing.

Balloon artist, spray tattoos, airbrush tattoos, kids activities, face painting, petting zoo, catered picnic, seeing the fire trucks up close were some of the events.

The Fall Expo had many displays including, Classroom on Wheels, Scouts, Girl Guides, Canex, Explore Edmonton, and Costco to name but a few.

The MFRC booth covered Deployment Support, Language Services, Mental Wellness, Children’s Programs, Employment/Educational and Special Needs, Veteran Family Support and more.