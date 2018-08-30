Letter: School Zone and Bus Safety – Slow Down, Pay Attention, and Drive Safe

Aug 30, 2018 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Morinville RCMP wants to remind drivers and pedestrians of some important safety considerations as kids head back to school the first week of September. Road safety is a shared responsibility, drivers and pedestrians should familiarize themselves with their local school zones, and pay extra attention around school buses. Morinville RCMP are encouraging everyone to keep these safety tips in mind:

· Speeding – Maximum 30 km/hr in marked school zones from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

· Crosswalks – Stop, look, listen. Watch for signals and crossing guards. Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk carries a violation fine of $776.

· U-Turns in School Zones – U-turns are prohibited in school zones and between intersections. Plan ahead and use an appropriate route.

· Parking Zones – Parking is restricted in school zones to allow for proper access for children. There is no parking permitted within 5 metres of a marked crosswalk. Pay attention and abide by all parking signs.

· School Buses – All vehicles must stop in both directions and remain stopped when a school bus is operating alternately, flashing red lamps. Failing to stop for a school bus carries a fine of $543.

· Distracting Driving – Put away electronic devices, and stay focused on the road. Distracted driving significantly increases the risk of collisions.

RCMP and Community Peace Officers will be conducting traffic enforcement and will be focused on some of the most common school zone violations.

Taking an extra minute, slowing down, and paying attention will ensure everyone has a safe and happy back to school season.

– Morinville RCMP

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8046 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch good value for your crime-fighting dollar

Jan 31, 2012 admin Local News 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – The idea of a bunch of rural residents sitting in secluded areas of Sturgeon County with binoculars in hand looking for crooks and criminals is not what Sturgeon Rural Crime watch is all about, at least not entirely. While the group, founded in 1983, still has as its main mission the goal of making Sturgeon County a safer community by increasing and strengthening crime prevention activities, … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Cardiff Corner sends more to hospital

Jul 25, 2012 admin Morinville 6

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Five days after a two-vehicle collision between a panel van and a passenger vehicle sent three to hospital, firefighters, RCMP and paramedics were once again called to the crossing at Highway 2 and Cardiff Road around 3:50 July 25…. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*