Province launches new and improved 511 service

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta has upgraded its 511 highway service five years after its initial launch to give Albertans better technology to monitor provincial road conditions.

The government said the upgrades to 511, which came into effect Wednesday, now allows users to customize their experience to meet their needs. This includes the ability to choose specific highway routes to display alerts for traffic closures, traffic cameras and setting up advance voice alerts for selected routes.

A new voice recognition phone system that allows hands-free operation is also available.

“Our government is focused on making life better for Albertans,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation. “That’s what these important changes to 511 do. Albertans will have a new way to check traffic and get home to their families faster. Companies will be better able to ensure the timely delivery of their goods and products. We know this is an important service – that’s why we are investing in making 511 even better.”

There is a new app available for free download in iTunes and the Google Play Store. Current users will need to delete the existing app from their device and download the new one.

