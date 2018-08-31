Cultural Centre planning seven shows for 2018-2019 arts season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ted and Marion Outerbridge will return to Morinville with a new piece of magical theatre. The magical couple was last in Morinville in 2013. – Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Four new and three returning acts will hit the cultural centre stage starting this November as part of the centre’s Live at the CCC performance series.

The acts will include four Main Stage shows and three children’s shows.

“This season we tried to bring a balance of fresh performances as well as building on successes of previous years,” said Ryan Telfer, Events & Culture Coordinator. “Live entertainment brings community together and offers fresh opportunities for interaction, meeting and shared communal experience. Our hope is that individuals experience something memorable that they can carry with them.”

Nov. 3 will see Will Stroet and his Backyard Band return to Morinville to bring the magic of his TV show to the stage with Will’s Jams Live. Stroet was last in Morinville five years ago.

A week later, on Nov. 10, the Great Canadian Song Book to kick off the Mainstage Series. The show will feature an evening of classic Canadian music combining folk group Tiller’s Folly with singer/songwriter Ken Lavigne and Inuit singer Diye. Organizers say the show will include music from Canada’s best-loved singers and musicians.

Al Simmons will return to the stage Jan. 26 to entertain families. Simmons was one of the acts to hit the stage in the centre’s first season and was well received at the time. The Canadian comedy legend show is suitable for all ages.

Feb. 1 offers Morinville show goers something different. Actor and musician Chase Padgett will perform an original one-man show – Nashville Hurricane, the story of a fictitious country legend. Through the show ,Padgett will bring his acting and musical talents to bare to play a variety of characters. The show will feature a buffet dinner.

The Family Series will conclude this year with Outerbridge – Magical Odyssey on Feb. 23. Magician Ted Outerbridge and partner Marion last appeared in Morinville in 2013 with their Clockwork Mysteries show and packed the house.

The Main Stage Series continues Mar. 22 with Còig, a Celtic group from Cape Breton. Like the Nashville Hurricane show, Còig will feature a buffet dinner.

The Main Stage series wraps up Apr. 5 with ABRA Cadabra, regarded as Canada’s top ABBA tribute band.

One act not returning this year after five continuous years in Morinville is the Missoula Children’s Theatre who have spent a week with area children to rehearse and perform a play.

Telfer said he had to reduce the number of shows this year and that Missoula was costly to put on due to the American exchange rate and accommodating the artists for a full week.

“Involvement by the community in Missoula had been declining over the past few years,” Telfer added. Eighty children auditioned in 2016 compared to 37 in 2018. After giving it some consideration, I decided that I would look at bringing them every 2 years.”

Telfer said bringing the group in every other year creates a bit of scarcity and the potential to have more interest. “Missing the chance to participate means you would have to wait two years for an opportunity instead of one,” he said.

Ticket prices and additional information will be made available Sept. 6 at the town’s Active Living Fair at the cultural centre. That event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows will also go on sale that day.