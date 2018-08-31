JMMF recognized as Community Hero by Lowes

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) announced Thursday that they have been selected by Lowe’s St. Albert to be the beneficiary of the Annual Lowe’s Heroes program.

During the month of September, customers from St. Albert Lowe’s store will be invited to make a check-out donation to support the JMMF. Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of all customer donations up to $2,000 per store.

“The funding couldn’t have come at a better time. We are expected to break ground on our safe house build before the year’s end,” said Kris Porlier, Director, Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Board of Directors.”Funds from this campaign will support individuals and families in our region who are affected by domestic violence.”

JMMF’s safe house is being built in Morinville and will shelter survivors of domestic violence. The safe house is expected to be completed and operational in 2019.

Earlier this year, Morinville Dairy Queen and their customers raised $7446 for the local non-profit.

The organization will hold their Annual Break Free fundraising gala on Oct. 13 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Tickets for that event are $100 each and on sale now by calling 587-879-5465 or visiting jessicamartelmemorialfoundation.com.