Government web weed ready for budding industry

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) unveiled a few more details about the sale of cannabis through albertacannabis.org late last week.

Albertacannabis.org will be the only legal recreational cannabis store authorized to sell online in Alberta and Albertans will be able to order cannabis and have it delivered by Canada Post or Purolator.

The government says AGLC will work with licensed producers and retailers to provide Albertans with access to clean, safe, regulated cannabis products at competitive prices.

AGLC has already established relationships with 15 licensed producers, including three from Alberta. These suppliers will provide AGLC with dried flower, oils, seeds, capsules and pre-rolls.

The government says AGLC will work with new federally licensed producers to provide Albertans with greater choice.

To keep cannabis out of the hands of minors, the government says Albertans over the age of 18 will be able to access albertacannabis.org using a simple one-time, fast and secure age verification process. Age verification will also be required at time of delivery for all online orders.

That process will involve providing basic personal information and a credit file database will verify identity and age match. If credit history is not available, users can upload government-issued identification to verify identity and age match. Those who are not able to do either method will be provided a barcode that can be taken to a Canada Post outlet for age verification.

The albertacannabis.org website will be live on October 17.