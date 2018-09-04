RCMP looking for necklace thieves

Sep 4, 2018 admin Local News, Sturgeon County 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On August 8, 2018 at approximately 1:10 p.m., three unknown males entered Paris Jewellers in St. Albert Centre, two males distracted the employee while the third stole 46 necklaces.

Video surveillance captured the event but St. Albert RCMP has not been able to identify the individuals involved.

If you have information about this or any crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8057 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*