RCMP looking for necklace thieves

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On August 8, 2018 at approximately 1:10 p.m., three unknown males entered Paris Jewellers in St. Albert Centre, two males distracted the employee while the third stole 46 necklaces.

Video surveillance captured the event but St. Albert RCMP has not been able to identify the individuals involved.

If you have information about this or any crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.