Government offering grants to support local crime-prevention initiatives

by Morinville News Staff

Property seized from criminals is being converted into cash to combat crime in communities.

Alberta’s Victims Restitution and Compensation Payment Act allows authorities to seize cash and property obtained through criminal activity. The forfeited cash and revenue raised through selling the goods are being funneled into the province’s Civil Forfeiture Grant program.

“The Civil Forfeiture Grants are an effective way to deter criminal activity while making communities across Alberta safer,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. “These funds help organizations maintain their existing programs and extend their reach to improve the lives of even more Albertans.”

The government is looking for proposals with a focus on services that directly prevent at-risk youth from becoming involved in criminal activity,

as well as crime-prevention planning initiatives, including coordination plans to deter rural crime.

This year’s Civil Forfeiture Grants will total $2.5 million and is being made available to non-profit agencies, schools, municipal governments, Metis Settlements and First Nations communities.

Grants between $50,000 and $200,000 are available, with projects spanning up to two years.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 12 at noon and application forms are available online.