Deadline looming for Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards

Sep 6, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, People 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans have until Sept. 21 to submit nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards, an annual honour that recognizes the outstanding contributions of Alberta volunteers.

The awards are looking for nominees who exemplify the spirit of community service, demonstrate exemplary initiative, leadership and creativity in service to others, and serve as a role model for others in the community. Other nominee qualities include inspiring others to volunteer and improve Albertans’ and community’s quality of life.

“Volunteers in communities across the province give generously of their time and talents to make life better for Albertans,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism. “Help us honour them for their service and community spirit. Nominate that special volunteer who has made a difference in your community for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award.”

Two youth, adult and senior recipients will each be recognized with the award on International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5.

Nominations forms can be submitted online or download from alberta.ca/stars-awards.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8063 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*