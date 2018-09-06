Deadline looming for Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans have until Sept. 21 to submit nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards, an annual honour that recognizes the outstanding contributions of Alberta volunteers.

The awards are looking for nominees who exemplify the spirit of community service, demonstrate exemplary initiative, leadership and creativity in service to others, and serve as a role model for others in the community. Other nominee qualities include inspiring others to volunteer and improve Albertans’ and community’s quality of life.

“Volunteers in communities across the province give generously of their time and talents to make life better for Albertans,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism. “Help us honour them for their service and community spirit. Nominate that special volunteer who has made a difference in your community for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award.”

Two youth, adult and senior recipients will each be recognized with the award on International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5.

Nominations forms can be submitted online or download from alberta.ca/stars-awards.