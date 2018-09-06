Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit on this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Previously called The Amazing Race, the event is now called Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit. The event takes place Sept. 8.

by Morinville News Staff

Kiyasowin is a Cree word meaning running swiftly, and the Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit is the new name for Morinville’s Amazing Race event.

Originally scheduled for June of this year, the event was cancelled and rescheduled for Sept. 8.

The Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit has participating teams making their way through the community, testing their physical and mental ability through the course’s Roadblocks.

The event will take place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, Sept. 8 with check-in at 9 a.m. and the race starting at 10 a.m.

Town of Morinville Communications head said there is still some time to register.

“As of just now – we have six teams registered,” Bergman said Thursday morning. “We will be pushing/encouraging registrations tonight at the Active Living Fair. Community Services would like to close registrations tomorrow at noon.”

Teams for the event need a minimum of three and a maximum of four participants.

Cost for families is $65 per team, and for the Extreme Pursuit component – $85 per team.

Those interested in the Extreme Pursuit can register at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=85. Those interested in the Family Pursuit can register at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=84. Registration deadline for both is Aug. 31.