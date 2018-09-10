Rotary Club of Morinville holding Marshmellow Run

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Local athletes are in training for a gruelling 500-plus-metre run Sept. 29 that will see participants make their way from Coach’s Corner all the way down a half block to the Sturgeon County building.

While the event is no marathon, it is the Rotary Club of Morinville’s attempt to have a little fun with their latest fundraising project.

“The Rotary Club of Morinville is raising money for the LAV (Light Armoured Vehicle) III Monument to be placed at the Morinville Recreation Centre,” said club president Millisa Kilian. “Cognizant of the Morinville community’s strong ties to the Canadian Forces and a large number of local community members being active or retired members of the Canadian Forces, this is a project that our Rotarians strongly believe in.”

The distance of the Sept. 29 event is 510 metres or 300 Smoots, an unusual unit of measure that comes from Oliver R. Smoot, a man who measured the Harvard Bridge in 1958 by laying his 1.70180-metre body end to end.

The Sept. 29 fun event will commence at Coach’s Corner with a beer for participants 18 and over. Athletes will then run the course and enter for top prizes for individual and group costume and individual and group fundraising.

“It’s not too late to start training, couch surfing and lounging with medium to high caloric intake is recommended,” Kilian said “[A] strong sense of humour and community is recommended.”

The cost to participate is $30 per person or $60 per family. Registration and sponsor packages are available from any Rotarian. A website is currently being developed for online registration at www.marshmallowmanfunrun.com

The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 with the final registration at 2 p.m. to allow a full hour to complete the course.

The first 200 adults to register will get a free t-shirt.