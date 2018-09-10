Sturgeon County celebrates its 100th

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon County Centennial Culinary Cookout took place Saturday at Cardiff Park.

The event included the unveiling of the Mosaic Mural Centennial Project with internationally recognized artist Lewis Lavoie on hand for the Mosaic Mural unveiling. Lavoie said there were approximately 1200 tiles in the artwork reflecting on 100 years of history in Sturgeon County. The mural will be on display at the Sturgeon County Centre.

Another highlight of the celebration was the sealing of a time capsule to be opened in another 100 years. The time capsule is to be placed behind glass at the Sturgeon County Centre until they choose an appropriate place for it to be interned. The capsule is to be opened in 100 years, on Sturgeon County’s 200th.

Entertainment included performances by world champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand, Sturgeon Composite High School Jazz Band, and Ain’t No Rodeo.

Artwork depicting Sturgeon county and Cardiff Park were on display with artists Judy Leila Schaers and Dolly Bolen on hand to answer any questions on the art and where photos were taken or painted.

Northwest Redwater Partnership (NWR) Sturgeon Refinery. Vanessa Goodman, Manager, External Relation and Terri Saunders, Document Management Analyst both from NWR Community Investment Team made a presentation of an aerial framed picture of the Sturgeon Refinery to Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Council.

Goodman said, Sturgeon County has a 100-year farm family award and there are are some families that have been here in the area in the County for 100 years or more, for as long as the county has been a county.

“We have not. We have only been in the county for the last couple of years but we are the first refinery to be built in the entire county in Canada in over 30 years and we are really really proud to call Sturgeon County our home,” Goodman said. “Sturgeon county has been a phenomenal supporter of the refinery ever since the idea was conceived on the back of a napkin probably 15 years ago and they have been a great partner in getting to where we are today.”

Above: Chef Phil Hughes was helping London Miller with her hat prior to the cooking lesson. The Junior Chefs made a tossed simple Salad, basic salad dressing and bruschetta.

Other parts of the celebration included the 20th anniversary of the Firefighter Olympics, a Junior Chef event with Phil Hughes, markets, vendors, art displays, a centennial cake, and a fireworks display, that included the pyro-musical fireworks and a finale with a cascading waterfall of fireworks and the number 100 blazing in the night.