The week in photos

Above and below: Don Boutilier sent us these two great shots of some deer he shot with his camera.

Rene sent this photo of their grandsons sitting on a few of the pumpkins grown in their garden this year.

More than 100 people attended the free Grandparents’ Day event held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Sunday afternoon. See Full Story Here.

Morinville took first place overall in the 20th anniversary Firefighter Olympics event. See Full Story Here.

The Sturgeon County Centennial Culinary Cookout took place Saturday at Cardiff Park. The event included the unveiling of the Mosaic Mural Centennial Project with internationally recognized artist Lewis Lavoie on hand for the Mosaic Mural unveiling. See Full Story Here.

The Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit took place Saturday with nine teams competing. This year they had two categories, the Family Pursuit which was a shorter circuit and the Extreme Pursuit which added two additional sites. See Full Story Here.

The Active Living Fair took place Thursday night at the cultural centre. Residents had the opportunity to learn what programs and clubs are in town and to register for some of them. One of the highlights of the night was the baloon twister, who made many creations for kids.