Town looking for board and committee members

Sep 10, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is looking for residents to serve on a couple of boards and committees that currently have vacancies.

There are currently three vacancies on the Subdivision & Development Appeal Board, one vacancy on the Municipal Planning Commission, and one resident vacancy and three community group vacancies on the Community Services Advisory Committee.

Details on the committees and boards can be found on the Town’s website at Morinville.ca

Application packages and information is available from the Town office.

Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, September 28, 2018 in person: to the attention of the Legislative Officer or by email to legislativeofficer@morinville.ca.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8070 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Sabretooths Juvenile Girls to host first games in Morinville

Oct 23, 2017 admin Morinville Sports 1

The Morinville Orijen Juvenile Girls Sabretooths are always on the road as they battle for dominance in the Edmonton Youth Basketball Association (EYBA) standings, but that all changes Nov. 4 when the Midget Girls will host two games at Morinville Community High School (MCHS).
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Downtown open house dispels a few myths on ASP

Jun 14, 2012 admin Morinville 0

Photos by Lucie Roy

Morinville – Approximately 100 people attended an open house Thursday night on an area structure plan that will affect the downtown core and seeks to expand commercial opportunities for Morinville. The session, held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, included a presentation on the plan and a question and answer session on the same… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*