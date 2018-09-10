Town looking for board and committee members

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is looking for residents to serve on a couple of boards and committees that currently have vacancies.

There are currently three vacancies on the Subdivision & Development Appeal Board, one vacancy on the Municipal Planning Commission, and one resident vacancy and three community group vacancies on the Community Services Advisory Committee.

Details on the committees and boards can be found on the Town’s website at Morinville.ca

Application packages and information is available from the Town office.

Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, September 28, 2018 in person: to the attention of the Legislative Officer or by email to legislativeofficer@morinville.ca.