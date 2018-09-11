Fall library programs include the relaunch of Children’s Discovery Corner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is reopening the Children’s Discovery Corner at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept 16th.

The corner was made possible with an $8000 grant from North West Redwater Partnership and a $1000 grant from RBC. Additionally, Program Coordinator Stacey Buga said some hard-working volunteers and staff put in time on the project so that the library was able to create a more versatile and accessible space.

The learning space includes new furniture and toys for children 18-months to 8 years old to learn and discover. It was essential to the library to look at how children with varied abilities will use the space. As such, specialized seating and tools will be available.

“The focus of the project is on our youngest library users and their families, but we made sure to dedicate space for our pre-teen patrons to feel comfortable as well,” Buga explained.

The Library will also be re-launching the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program alongside the Children’s Discovery Corner. 1000 Books is a free program that encourages good reading habits at home before children start school and include an annual graduation ceremony. Additional details about the program can be found online at 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.

Other Programs On Offer

But the Children’s Discovery Corner is not the only program happening this fall. Buga said there are many programs taking place in September and October and on through the fall.

“September at the Library brings back all of our regular programs at the library, including Lego Club, Minecraft Club, and our kid and adult art classes are ongoing as well,” Buga said. “We’ve got some really cool events coming up. Our next Adult Learning Circle is 1491: Before Columbus.”

The fall Adult Learning Circle kicks off Sept. 18 screening of the first episode of the eight-part docudrama 1491: Before Columbus about the history of the Americas from Indigenous experts.

It is the first of three Adult Learning Circle programs.

On Oct. 16, the Library’s Adult Learning Circle will focus on the facts behind the changes in cannabis legislation and will include people in the industry. Nov. 29’s edition will spread awareness about autism and neurodiversity. The library will have guests who will provide information from a medical, institutional, and personal perspective.

The Library believes the Learning Circle gives participants the chance to share thoughts and listen to those of others on the information presented.

September’s activities will wrap up at the end of the month with Alberta Culture Days, during which the Library will hold a 24-hour Read-a-Thon from Sept. 28 until Sept. 29.

“What we’ve seen more and more is the community is looking for a wide range of activities that are difficult to provide in one place,” Buga said. “At the library, we are able to bring in guest speakers. We’re able to bring in a lot of different people into one central place that is a good benefit to the community.”

Below are some of this fall’s programs.

Artastic for Kids offers the basics of painting and takes place Sept. 11 and 18 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per child.

The Library will have a free screening of Sherlock Gnomes on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. The movie screening requires a library card in good standing. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Mincreaft program runs Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on the second and fourth Monday thereafter. The program is free with a Library membership.

On Sept. 25 the Library is holding a DIY Diffuser and Emotional Aromatherapy Bracelet Workshop. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $15 per person.

On Sept. 26, the Between the Covers book club will discuss John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down. They meet from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

For a full list of programs on offer visit MorinvilleLibrary.ca.