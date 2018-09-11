It’s Your Business: Nourish opens in downtown Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Helping people with their health and nutrition goals is the purpose of Nourish, a new storefront business in downtown Morinville. The shop, which had previously been operating in the industrial park, opened recently in the former Carrie’s Hair Salon location on 100 Avenue just east of the post office.

Owner Wyanita Seinen said the move to 100 Avenue was prompted by her clients.

“The big move was really just a call from the community,” she said. “Just really the vibe and the social atmosphere, and the clients that have been coming and finding us in the industrial park have been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Seinen said the biggest thing she learned from customer feedback was the difficulty in finding her business in the industrial park.

“We just really put it out to the universe to see if we should stay in Morinville or move to St. Albert,” she said. “And the town screamed and said, ‘Stay!.’ And so we are here on Main Street.”

Although Nourish offers some fitness programs, Seinen said the major focus of the 100 Avenue location is on nutrition.

“We support our community beautifully. There are so many good fitness places in town to go,” Seinen said. “So we specialize in our Kangoo and our Cardio Drumming and then nutrition. Kangoo is where you get to put on these boots that look like ski boots and they have springs in the bottom. It is a super low impact class – the springs take all the impact from your jumping. It’s a cardio workout class. You get a really great burn on and it lasts an hour long.”

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re doing lunch and breakfast right now,” she said, adding she is excited to expand the hours as the year goes on. “You can stop in and get yourself a healthy nutritious shake and an energy tea. You’re getting everything you need for a balanced day.”

Cardio Drumming and Kangoo classes take place in the evenings. Seinen said the classes include the nutritional component as well.

“You’re leaving here prepared and set up for success,” she said. “We want to be a place of positivity in the community. Our motto is Healthy Active Lifestyle. That is what we want to embody and what we want to provide.”

Nourish Morinville https://www.facebook.com/nourishmorinville/.