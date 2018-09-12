Fun hockey returns this month

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Mavericks Fun Hockey program will make a return giving Morinville and area youth an alternative opportunity to lace up the skates.

Morinville Mavericks Fun Hockey starts Sept. 23 and will run for an hour every Sunday form 8″15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

The program is designed for players aged 6 to 17 and the cost of the program is $260 for the season per participant.

Town of Morinville employee Tyler Edworthy said registration will continue through the season

The program was originally an independent program but has been a town program for the past four years with a strong volunteer component.

“We’ve had lots of parents step up for coaching, which is great,” Edworthy said, adding the program has had to undergo some changes due to overall growth in programing with both ringette and a figure skating club.

Edworthy said the move to Sunday saw an initial drop in registrations for the program, but those numbers have been bouncing back over te past two years.

“It allows kids that don’t want to play competitive [hockey] to stay involved with the game,” Edworthy said, noting parents can still be involved with coaching. “I think there is a real need for fun hockey, period.”

Edworthy said travel in the Mavericks is limited and that the season is a mix of building skills and putting them into practice.

“We go strictly practices and scrimmage internal up until Christmas, and then after Christmas and the New Year, we play anywhere from four to games.”

For more information or to register, call Tyler Edworthy at 780-939-7834.

