Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools elect new Board Chair and Vice Chair

by Morinville News Staff

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools held their annual organizational and planning meeting on Monday night. During that session, the board held an election for Chair and Vice Chair.

Trustee Joe Becigneul (Sturgeon County) and Réne Tremblay (Morinville) were elected Chair and Vice Chair respectively by acclamation.

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of Chair, and to have unanimous support from my fellow trustees,” said Becigneul. “As a passionate advocate for Catholic education, I look forward to serving our families and supporting the outstanding work of staff who equip our students to be future citizens and leaders in our communities.”

Becigneul sees this school year as a key one for the district with the opening of Sister Alphonse Academy and the forthcoming groundbreaking on the construction of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy in Morinville.

“I’m truly blessed to be part of this Board who are committed to ensuring success for all students in an inclusive and welcoming environment,” he said.

