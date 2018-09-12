Video Column: Five Things you May Not Know About Morinville News

Sep 12, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

For our seventh installment of this shop local feature – we decided to do one on ourselves but got some local business people to pick things people may not know about us. It is a pleasure serving Morinville and we are having fun doing these segments on shopping local with our businesses.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8084 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Business

Gifting a priority for local business owner

Sep 29, 2014 admin Business, Local News, Morinville, People 6

The Morinville News has gifted more than $40,000 in cash and in-kind services so far in 2014. Donations include recent contributions to the library and non-profit coffee shop Higher Grounds, as well as the Morinville Festival Society, Morinville Curling Club, last weekend’s Paint the Town Red Gala, the Chamber of Commerce Gala, the Morinville Public Elementary School Carnival, the Morinville Farmers Market and the Morinville Community Gardens…. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*