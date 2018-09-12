Video Column: Five Things you May Not Know About Morinville News

For our seventh installment of this shop local feature – we decided to do one on ourselves but got some local business people to pick things people may not know about us. It is a pleasure serving Morinville and we are having fun doing these segments on shopping local with our businesses.
Related Articles
Editorial: Seven years of community news
This Sunday marks the end of our seventh year of providing community news. I started The Morinville News on June 11, 2010, when a local newspaper I was then freelancing for decided to suspend publication.
[…]
Print Edition Download – Feb. 25 edition
The Feb. 25 Print Edition will be at our Morinville locations Tuesday and in 1800 rural mailboxes on Wednesday.
[…]
Gifting a priority for local business owner
The Morinville News has gifted more than $40,000 in cash and in-kind services so far in 2014. Donations include recent contributions to the library and non-profit coffee shop Higher Grounds, as well as the Morinville Festival Society, Morinville Curling Club, last weekend’s Paint the Town Red Gala, the Chamber of Commerce Gala, the Morinville Public Elementary School Carnival, the Morinville Farmers Market and the Morinville Community Gardens…. […]
Be the first to comment