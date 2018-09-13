Art Club getting ready for the fall season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Art Club held their registration night Sept. 11 for the fall season, the kickoff to what will be a busy fall session.

This year, the club has brought in well-known artist Willy Wong for a course on the basics.

“We have a very popular artist out of Edmonton coming to do some classes,” said Art Club President Rozanna McConnell noting they have made the program affordable by underwriting the program with a $200 volunteer grant they received last spring.

Wong will teach members the basics of colour and contrast, how to use colour to achieve lights and darks, and how to create perspective.

The cost of the program which runs Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9 is $80 for members, $100 for non-members and for weekly drop-ins it is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. The program is for those 16 and older.

Another upcoming program this fall is a Learn Acrylic Painting program with artist Jerry Yarnell. The program runs Tuesdays from Oct. 16 to 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $5 per week for members and $15 per week for non-members with a discount to $40 for all three sessions for non-members.

Angela Anderson will teach the All Bout Christmas sessions, which will run on Tuesdays from Nov. 6 to Nov. 27. In the program, participants will learn how to paint snowman ornaments and Christmas cards with acrylic paints. The cost is $5 per week for members and $15 per week for non-members with a discount to $50 for all four sessions for non-members.

Membership in the Morinville Art Club is $30 per year. They meet at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

McConnell encourages local artists and those wanting to become artists to join the club. “We are open to everybody’s skill level from I’ve never done anything to advanced. As artists, we’re generally open and welcoming people. I know a lot of people are intimidated by art, but we’re really trying to educate people that this is something for everybody.”

For more information on Morinville Art Club activities, email morinvilleartclub18@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/morinvilleartclub/.