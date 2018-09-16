Deadline looming for community grant program

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Community groups, non-profits, associations, and local teams have two weeks to apply for the next round of community grants in Morinville. The deadline for the next intake of applications is Sept. 30.

The grants award money to projects that benefit the community and groups are invited to apply to see if they qualify.

Applications are available from the Community Services Department. for more information call 780-939-7839.