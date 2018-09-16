Deadline looming for community grant program

Sep 16, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 3
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Community groups, non-profits, associations, and local teams have two weeks to apply for the next round of community grants in Morinville. The deadline for the next intake of applications is Sept. 30.

The grants award money to projects that benefit the community and groups are invited to apply to see if they qualify.

Applications are available from the Community Services Department. for more information call 780-939-7839.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8093 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Ask-A-Candidate Question 2

Sep 27, 2010 admin Editorial & Opinion, Election 2010 6

There have been complaints that not all residence feel fairly represented with regards to the building of the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Adjacent residences feel threatened that they will loose their ability to enjoy peace and quiet in their homes, health concerns related … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Council decides to not rainbow sidewalk for pride, approves flying pride flag instead

May 11, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 35

Council has decided not to move ahead with an option to paint a Morinville intersection rainbow to celebrate Pride during June, instead opting to raise the Pride flag in addition to releasing an official proclamation from the Mayor recognizing the occasion. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

JMMF announces its plans to start construction on ‘Jessie’s House’ in 2018

Oct 31, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, People 1

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) held its third annual Break Free Gala this past Saturday night, on October 28. The event was a success with having raised many tens of thousands of dollars which will ultimately help the organizations pay for its soon-to-be-built safe house in the Town of Morinville.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*