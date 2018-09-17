Morinville Fish and Game looking to start a youth group

Sep 17, 2018
Reading Time: 1 minute

Morinville Fish and Game Association (MFGA) members line up with trophies in this Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Fish and Game Association are looking to form a Youth group and are inviting interested youth between the ages of 12 and 16 to an information meeting Sept. 20. The meeting with Joe Sinclair takes place at the Morinville Fish and Game Club House at 7 p.m.

All adults and youth, members and non-members are welcome to attend the event.

The Morinville Fish and Game Association have long worked with youth. Along with other outdoor clubs, MFGA help with Narrow Lake Conservation Camp, a camp that provides opportunities for many youths who might not have the chance otherwise to experience the outdoors in a safe atmosphere.

The MFGA also supports a number of organizations, including T Wise Foundation, Morinville Victim Services, the Morinville Food Bank, and The Midstream Support Society.

For more info on the upcoming youth meeting, contact Joe Sinclair at
780-721-8813. For more information on the Morinville Fish and Game Association visit http://morinvillefishandgame.com.

