The Week In Photos

We got another great nature shot from Don Boutilier this past week – snow geese in a field.

Street sweepers were out last week cleaning up remnant chips from the province’s chip seal redo of 100 Avenue. Judging by social media, and our own comments section, residents remain less than satisfied with the Alberta Transportation project.

Helping people with their health and nutrition goals is the purpose of Nourish, a new storefront business in downtown Morinville. The shop, which had previously been operating in the industrial park, opened recently in the former Carrie’s Hair Salon location on 100 Avenue just east of the post office.

Home Hardware and Bumper to Bumper are planning some major expansions, expanding and renovating both of their stores. Bumper to Bumper is set to open on 100 Avenue later this year and Home Hardware will expand into the Bumper to Bumper store once they’ve moved.

Leah Verhulst sent us this photo, which got us laughing. Hard to know what upcoming holiday to decorate for – Halloween or Christmas.

More than 100 seniors and guests attended the Seniors Workshop hosted by Sturgeon County on Thursday at Pembina Place in Redwater.