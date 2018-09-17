The week that was

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Each week we recap the previous week’s news stories that you may have missed. Last week Morinville News published 28 news stories. Here are the ones we think you need to know about.

Ray McDonald Sports Centre will last until planned demolition, report says

The Ray McDonald Sports Centre is in good enough condition to be used until its planned demolition in 2020, according to a report presented to Town Council Tuesday.

Read Full Story

Morinville to draft Cannabis Control Bylaw

Morinville may have a new cannabis control bylaw in place when consuming the substance becomes legal in Canada on October 17. At its September 11 regular meeting Town Council passed a motion directing the administration to draft a bylaw that may include restrictions beyond those in federal and provincial cannabis legislation.

Read Full Story

Art Club getting ready for the fall season

The Morinville Art Club held their registration night Sept. 11 for the fall season, the kickoff to what will be a busy fall session.

Read Full Story

North West Redwater Partnership looking to fund innovative waste diversion ideas

The Sturgeon Refinery is celebrating $500,000 in community investment that they generated through recycling and are inviting community groups throughout the Sturgeon County region to put another $10,000 into proposals for innovative waste diversion ideas.

Read Full Story

Automated Traffic Enforcement being looked at

Morinville Council wants to know what its options are in dealing with the town’s photo radar contractor. Following a closed session at council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Councillor Nicole Boutestein moved that the administration evaluate its options regarding the current automatic traffic enforcement and report back.

Read Full Story

Council approves contract with Deputy Mayor to provide ongoing program

Council has authorized the administration to enter into instructor contracts with Deputy Mayor Rebecca Balanko to deliver two Family and Community Social Services (FCSS) programs. The programs run from October to December, at a cost of no more than $2,500 each. The Municipal Government Act requires that contracts in which councilors have a financial interest must be reported to and approved by Council.

Read Full Story

Ringette, a victim of its own success, looking for more players to start the season

Well into the 2018-2019 registration season and the program has only nine players signed up and may be in danger of not running.

Read Full Story

Rotary looking for more mentors for in-school program

Working with young people is one of the mandates of the Rotary Club of Morinville and its sister branches throughout the world. Over the past few years, the local service club has been involved in a partnership with area schools, educators and Family and Community Support Services departments to offer a mentoring program for students.

Read Full Story

Rotary Club provides update on LAV III Project

Rotary Club of Morinville member Gord Putnam provided an update on the LAV III Monument project at the Sept. 11 Council meeting.The proposed location for the military Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III is at the new recreation facility with frontage onto Highway 642.

Read Full Story

Video Column: Five Things you May Not Know About Morinville News

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools elect new Board Chair and Vice Chair

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools held their annual organizational and planning meeting on Monday night. During that session, the board held an election for Chair and Vice Chair.

Read Full Story

Fun hockey returns this month

The Morinville Mavericks Fun Hockey program will make a return giving Morinville and area youth an alternative opportunity to lace up the skates. Morinville Mavericks Fun Hockey starts Sept. 23 and will run for an hour every Sunday form 8″15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Read Full Story

Nourish opens in downtown Morinville

Helping people with their health and nutrition goals is the purpose of Nourish, a new storefront business in downtown Morinville. The shop, which had previously been operating in the industrial park, opened recently in the former Carrie’s Hair Salon location on 100 Avenue just east of the post office.

Read Full Story