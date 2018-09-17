Traffic stop leads to gun seizure in Fort Saskatchewan

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On September 14th, 2018, members of the Fort Saskatchewan Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit conducted a late night traffic stop of a motor vehicle associated [with] a subject Wanted by police. The vehicle was in an area known to be frequented by subjects involved in illegal drug use and property crime. As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation; a loaded semi-automatic handgun was seized, along with suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and various other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Jason Ibsen, 39 years old, of Lamont, Alberta faces 10 firearms-related charges in relation to this incident. Ibsen was also found to have recently been released from an Alberta Federal Institution and his Parole has subsequently been revoked.

Phillip Garand, 29 years old, of Chipman, Alberta faces a total of 7 firearms related charges, 4 breach of condition related charges and 2 charges related to Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both Ibsen and Garand have been remanded into custody and are due to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

Crime Reduction continues to be the priority of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment and Traffic / Crime Reduction Unit members will continue to identify and arrest wanted offenders operating or residing in our communities. Public safety is our main objective and quite possibly a life has been saved with one less loaded handgun on the street.

If you have any information to assist in reducing crime within the community and surrounding areas, please call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.