Letter: Latter-Day Saints helping Morinville Food Bank

Reading Time: 1 minute

It is time to help replenish the cupboards at Morinville. We believe families helping families is the quickest way to do that!

On Saturday, Sept 29th, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Morinville and area will be collecting non-perishable food donations to help restock our local food bank.

This marks the 6th year that we will be holding a door-to-door food drive.

In the days leading up to the drive, information is being delivered to homes on the food collection routes. People living on the routes will be able to donate simply by placing non-perishable food items on their doorsteps before 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 29th.

That day, volunteers will pick the food up to give to the Morinville Foodbank.

This food drive is a simple way for all the people who live along the collection routes to help their neighbours in need.

For more information or to set up interviews, call 780-995-2682 or email leasasulz@gmail.com

Leasa Sulz