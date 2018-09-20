Morinville Jets season starts this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets hit the 2018-2019 Capital Junior Hockey League Season this weekend with a road trip Friday night and a scheduled home opener Sunday night.

The Jets faceoff against the Spruce Grove Regals on the road Friday night at 7:45 p.m. and are hoping arena repairs will be completed to allow them to play their home opener against the North Edmonton Red Wings Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Jets President Brent Melville says he is expecting that another good team will hit the ice this weekend. “We have a mixture of veterans and rookies to make us again one of top contenders in North Division,” Melville said. “Our four 21-years-olds are probably the best in the league.”

On the Jets roster is Brett Dubuc, who was in third place for scoring last year, and Lee Gadoury who also placed high in the ranks. Melville said he is expecting both to be in the top 5 this year.

“We have our goaltending duo back with Luke Hall and Colton Kucher, also a 21-year-old,” Melville said. “Plus we have four returning defenceman plus a good returning core at forwards.”

The Jets will continue the early season Sept. 28 in St. Albert against the Merchants and tentatively at home Sept. 30 against the Stony Plain Flyers.

The Jets complete schedule can be found online at cjhl.org.