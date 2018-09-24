Morinville Jets 0-2 out of the gate

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Despite some solid efforts on the ice in a couple of tight games, the Morinville Jets were a point short to drive both their opening weekend games to overtime. The Jets fell 4-3 to the Spruce Grove Regals Friday night, and fell 2-1 to the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings at home Sunday night.

Friday night’s road trip saw the Jets scoreless after one and trailing 2-0 after two from a couple of powerplay advantages.

The Jets were trailing 3-0 in the final frame until Bailey Moore opened the scoring for the Jets to narrow the game to 3-1.

After the Regals rebuilt their lead to 3-1, Brett Dubuc earned the Jets another pair, including one on a man advantage to close the game to 4-3.

But the Jets were unable to push it to overtime in the nearly eight minutes that remained.

Sunday night saw another close game, this one up against the North Edmonton Red Wings.

In a repeat of Friday night’s game, both sides were scoreless after one.

Although the Red Wings opened the scoring midway through the middle frame, Tyler Sonnichsen evened the score off an assist from Brett Dubuc with 15.9 seconds left on the clock.

The Red Wings picked up their second and final goal on a powerplay advantage with 3:14 left in the game.

The Jets play two games this week, a Friday night road game to face the St. Albert Merchants, and a home game against the Stony Plain Flyers Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.