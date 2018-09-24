Weekly news recap

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Here is a look back at some of the stories we covered last week that you may have missed.

Morinville resident does one-day trip to Disneyland to give to others

Morinville resident Sheldon Fingler has just returned from a one-day trip to Disneyland with Dreams Take Flight, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing a trip of a lifetime for physically, mentally and socially challenged children.

Community Gardens holds fall work bee

With more than 30 trees and shrubs to plant at the Champlain Heights Park Community Gardens situated at 99 Avenue & 104 Street the Morinville Centennial Community Garden (MCCGS) volunteers and family members were out on Tuesday and Wednesday night busy planting.

Federal tax change could lower Council pay

Morinville councillors are facing a potential drop in take-home pay resulting from a federal tax policy change.

Arrest made after theft and bear spray incident

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, St. Albert RCMP were called to St. Albert Centre as a man had allegedly fled from The Bay store

Ammonia levels lead to arena closure

The arena was closed for a couple of days while the ice plant was repaired.

New liquor distribution centre in St. Albert completed

Alberta’s newest liquor distribution centre is now completed in St. Albert. At 543,000 square feet, not only is it the newest, it is also the largest in the province.

Agricultural for Life offers 101 program for MCHS Students

More than 180 Morinville Community High School (MCHS) students took part in the Agriculture (Ag) for Life 101 event held on Monday at Morinville Community Cultural Centre and the school music room.

Traffic stop leads to gun seizure in Fort Saskatchewan

On September 14th, 2018, members of the Fort Saskatchewan Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit conducted a late night traffic stop of a motor vehicle associated [with] a subject Wanted by police. The vehicle was in an area known to be frequented by subjects involved in illegal drug use and property crime.

