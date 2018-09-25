5 Things You May Not Know About Smith Music

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville News has always been an advocate of promoting our local businesses to the best of our ability. This is the eighth in a new short video news segment called 5 Things You May Not Know About Our Businesses that we are posting here and on our Facebook page.

Smith Music

1. Smith Music has been in business for 21 years. They started in rented accommodations in what is now the Chauvet building in St. Jean Baptiste Park. After a few moves, Smith Music moved into their own building on 100 Street.

2. Paul Smith started teaching music in his parent’s basement when he was 12. His first student was a 21-year-old travelling bass player, a musician who was surprised when Smith answered the door. But the student gave the young teacher a chance and took many lessons from him.

3. One of Smith Music’s core values is providing employment for young musicians. They do this by hiring them for festivals and other opportunities including working at Smith Music.

4. In the past five years, Smith Music has won five awards and been nominated for nine awards, including Youth Employer of the Year twice, and a Premier’s Award nomination once.

5. Smith Music has the largest live recording room in Canada. It is equal in size to Abbey Road studios, where the Beatles recorded many of their hits.

Smith Music is located at 9917 100 Street in Morinville. You can call them at 780-862-0340 or visit http://smithmusic.ca.