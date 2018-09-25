Higher Grounds hosting Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Higher Grounds is partnering with sponsors Hunters Print & Copy and the Town of Morinville to host a community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The day’s activity includes a full Thanksgiving supper at 3 p.m. and the showing of a family-friendly movie at 5 p.m. The event takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event was suggested by Higher Grounds volunteer Kim Mills who was moved after a Canadian soldier, alone for Thanksgiving, took their own life some years ago.

Wanting to ensure no one in the community was alone over the holiday, Higher Grounds has gathered the goods to put on a full meal and event for those apart from family at Thanksgiving.

“We don’t want to see people spend Thanksgiving along,” said Higher Grounds Manager Lis Melvin. “If people are around and they don’t have family to spend it with. We have a focus on the military families as well. If the spouse is deployed. We just want people to come and experience community.”

Melvin said they have seven 30-plus pound turkeys that were donated and will be roasted for the event. Other volunteers will be making homemade desserts for the event.

There is no cost for the event; however, there will be a cash concession for the movie.

“There are many people that are donating their time or product,” Melvin said, adding the event will be capped at 250 people.

Those interested in attending or volunteering are asked to RSVP by Oct. 1 by calling 780-266-5282 or by emailing highergrounds@tfhchurch.ca.

-30-