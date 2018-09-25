Letter: SVS Charity Run A Success

Reading Time: 1 minute

On Saturday 22 September 2018, Sturgeon Victim Services held its 1st annual Court & Crisis Support Dog Charity Run in support of victims of trauma and crime at Echo Glen Park, Gibbons AB.

Participants and volunteers battled the snow and mud to raise much-needed funds for this program expansion.

NWR, Servus Credit Union and Morinville Vet Clinic were the major sponsors of this event.

6-year-old Sheldon Cheeseman won gold, beating out his adult competitors.

Sturgeon Victim Services