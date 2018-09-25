Stanley A. Milner honoured at Village at Griesbach

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Lt. Colonel Vernon, MLA Nicole Goehring, John McBain Pres. and CEO Canada Lands Company, Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor Don Iveson, Stanley A. Milner and Son Kevin.

by Lucie Roy

Retired and current serving military members from Morinville and the local area were in attendance for the Stanley A. Milner and Family Street Dedication Ceremony that took place Saturday at Village at Griesbach in Edmonton.

Canada Lands Company in collaboration with the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment (SALH) named a new street in the Village at Griesbach community in honour of Stanley A. Milner and family.

The Milner family has a long outstanding service to Canada’s military.

Seven family members served, beginning with Stan Milner’s father, Joe Milner who was the first Albertan to enlist in the Canadian Expeditionary Force during WWI.

Stanley A.Milner served in the 2nd Battalion, Saskatoon Light Infantry and the Canadian Officer Training Program, appointed as Honourary Colonel of the SALH and later found the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment Foundation, which preserves regimental history and provides support for retired soldiers and military families.

He was a recipient of the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour and was awarded the Alberta Order of Excellence.

Mr. Milner and his son Kevin unveiled the new street sign and a tribute plaque that will soon be installed at the site located at the intersection of Milner Crescent and Sir Arthur Currie Way.

On hand for the unveiling was Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mike Vernon, Deputy Commander of 41 Canadian Brigade Group, MLA for Edm-Castle Downs Nicole Goehring , Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, MP Edm.-Mill Woods and John McBain President and CEO Canada Lands Company.

Village at Griesbach is built on the site of a former Canadian Forces Base.

Canada Lands Company has worked to preserve and profile the legacy of one of western Canada’s busiest military bases through many types of tributes including street signs, plaques, storyboards, parks and monuments.

SALH with Lt.Col Shawn Thirlwell.