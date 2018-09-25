Town planning bus trips to EIA Mall and Smoky Lake Pumpkin Fair

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Community Bus will be firing up in October for two road trips for residents, one to the new Edmonton International Airport Outlet Mall, and one to the Smoky Lake Pumpkin Festival.

The Premium Outlet Mall trip takes place Wednesday, October 3 with the bus departing from

Lions Manor at 9 a.m., Heritage Place at 9:05 a.m., and Aspen House at 9:10 a.m. The bus is scheduled to be back in Morinville by 3:30 p.m.

Smoky Lake’s Annual Pumpkin Fair trip will allow residents a trip to the festival and an opportunity to see the giant pumpkins weighed.

The day trip takes place Saturday, October 6 with departure from the Morinville Community Cultural Centre at 8:45 a.m. and a return drop off at 4:30 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person, which includes transportation, GST and admission to the Agri Plex.

The event is limited to 20 people.

For more information about the program, contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.