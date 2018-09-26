Alberta Culture Days and beyond

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta Culture Days will hit Morinville Sept. 28 and 29 with several activities for families to take part in, including a read-a-thon, interpretive painting, dance classes, and museum activities.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, the Morinville Community Library will hold a 24-Hour Read-a-thon with an endless stream of readers reading an endless variety of writing.

From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, the Morinville Art Club
will host On Beat Intuitive Painting, a free event taking place at the cultural centre. The event is open to all ages. Pre-register by email to morinvilleartclub18@gmail.com is required or you can call Rozanna McConnell at 78-916-9975.

Also on Saturday is the Moving and Grooving Dance Class hosted by Dance Connection Inc. The free event is open to all ages and families are invited to join in the event taking place at the cultural centre from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Previous dance experience is not required.

The Musée Morinville Museum is inviting people to join them for light refreshments while they explore the history of Morinville. The museum is open from noon until 5 p.m.

Below are some more details on Alberta Culture Days as well as a listing of some of the events coming up in the coming weeks and months.

Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30, 2018

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Senior Events
Shopping Trip: Premium Outlet Mall at EIA
Pick Up: Lions Manor 9 a.m.
Heritage Place 9:05 a.m.
Aspen House 9:10 a.m.
Cost: $6/senior & youth
$8/adult

Shopping trips are day trips only. Estimated arrival time back to Morinville
is 3:30 p.m. The bus will be cancelled for temperatures colder than -25°C or unsafe road conditions.

For more information about the program, contact Community Services at
780.939.7839.

Saturday, October 13

Monday, October 15, 2018

Jr. Youth Corn Maze Trip (grades 3 to 5)
Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $25/youth, includes a campfire supper
Pick up and drop off at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre
(9502-100 Avenue). Register at www.morinville.ca or call 780.939.7839.

Thursday, October 18, 2018

Sr. Youth Corn Maze Trip (grades 6 to 12)
Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25/youth, includes a campfire supper
Pick up and drop off at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre
(9502-100 Avenue). Register at www.morinville.ca or call 780.939.7839.

Saturday, November 3

Thursday, November 8

Saturday, November 10

Saturday, Jan. 26

Friday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 23

Friday, Mar. 22

Friday, Apr. 5

