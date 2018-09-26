Sturgeon County golf tournaments support local charities

Sep 26, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0
golf ball hole on a field
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, West Sturgeon Aging In Place Foundation, Courageous Companions and the Military Family Resource Centre are the recipients of funds raised at two golf tournaments held this year.

Sturgeon County Council presented donations totalling $29,125 to the four local charitable organizations during the Sept. 25 regular Council meeting.

The monies were raised through donations, sponsorships and registrations at two golf tournaments – the Mayor’s Golf Tournament held June 22 and the Edmonton Metropolitan Regional Board’s regional golf tournament held Aug. 23.

The Jessica Martel Foundation and West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation received cheques for $9640.91 each as a result of the Mayor’s Golf Tournament, and Courageous Companions and the Military Family Resource Centre shared $9,843.63 from the EMRB event.

This year’s Mayor’s Golf event hosted 138 golfers while the EMRB event drew 88 golfers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8135 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Afghanistan veterans honoured

Aug 21, 2011 admin Local News 3

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville – Clear skies and perfect weather made for a good day to honour local Afghanistan veterans. Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 176 hosted an Afghanistan Veterans Appreciation Day Aug. 21, recognizing the sacrifices of all who have served with a particular focus on local veterans… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Town to go forward with a regional rec facility needs assessment

Apr 15, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 2

Council, excluding the absent Mayor Lisa Holmes and absent Councillor Brennan Fitzgerald, approved three motions related to a needs assessment for a new regional recreation facility at their Apr. 12 meeting. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*