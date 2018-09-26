Sturgeon County golf tournaments support local charities

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, West Sturgeon Aging In Place Foundation, Courageous Companions and the Military Family Resource Centre are the recipients of funds raised at two golf tournaments held this year.

Sturgeon County Council presented donations totalling $29,125 to the four local charitable organizations during the Sept. 25 regular Council meeting.

The monies were raised through donations, sponsorships and registrations at two golf tournaments – the Mayor’s Golf Tournament held June 22 and the Edmonton Metropolitan Regional Board’s regional golf tournament held Aug. 23.

The Jessica Martel Foundation and West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation received cheques for $9640.91 each as a result of the Mayor’s Golf Tournament, and Courageous Companions and the Military Family Resource Centre shared $9,843.63 from the EMRB event.

This year’s Mayor’s Golf event hosted 138 golfers while the EMRB event drew 88 golfers.