The Soaring Pig: Ricotta Gnocchi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Gnocchi are small Italian dumplings that are a great alternative to pasta. Although they are readilly available premade in most grocery stores, they are incredibly easy to make at home.

This particular recipe is for ricotta gnocchi, which is soft and puffy, cook quick and are great for sauteeing after cooking.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup parmigiano reggiano (shredded fine)

2 eggs

1 cup flour

1 tsp salt, pepper, garlic powder

DIRECTIONS

1. Mix all the ingredients except the flour in a bowl.

2. Add flour and mix until a dough starts to form. You may add a little more flour if needed.

3. Dump dough onto a floured table and knead dough until it forms a ball.

4. Push dough out into a loaf and cut into four equal pieces. I find it easiest to cut dough in half, and then cut each half in half again.

5. Take one section of dough and gently roll it into a long rope. Be careful not to make it too thin in any one area. Start from the middle and roll outward by hand.

6. Using a table knife or a regular knife, cut the rope into pieces about the size of a wine cork.

7. Using a gnocchi board (flat board with a handle and ridges) or a fork, roll each gnoccho down the tines until it rolls around on itself and gets grooves.

8. Place gnocchi on a pan and refrigerate until you are ready to cook the gnocchi.

Above: Sautéed gnocchi and shrimp

COOKING GNOCCHI

You cook gnocchi as you would pasta in boiling water. Be sure to add salt to the water as it adds some extra flavour.

Drop the gnocchi into the boiling water a few at a time. When they float to the top, they are ready; however, if you have some gnocchi that are larger than others – let them stay for about a minute longer. You can remove the cooked gnocchi with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Once boiled, the gnocchi are perfectly fine to eat.

You can spoon sauce over them or add them to your sauce as it finished cooking.

But you can also saute your cooked gnocchi in melted butter and garlic. Typically saute them for 3 or 4 minutes turning them constantly to prevent sticking in the pan.