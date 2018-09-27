Morinville Chamber Manager receives recognition for 30 years service

Sep 27, 2018 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Diane Mineault was presented a special honour last weekend in Thunderbay during the Canadian Chamber Executive AGM.

Mineault was presented with a plaque for 30 years of service to Chambers.

“I have worked for the Chamber world for over 30 years across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Mineault told Morinville News.

Mineault started as Chamber Manager in Courtenay-Comox Chamber of Commerce in the late 1970s and has worked for other small chambers ever since.

“It was a honour to be given this plaque during the Canadian Chamber Executive AGM in Thunder Bay last weekend,” she said. “It was nice to be recognized for 30 years of dedication by my peers.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8136 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*