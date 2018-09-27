Morinville Chamber Manager receives recognition for 30 years service

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Diane Mineault was presented a special honour last weekend in Thunderbay during the Canadian Chamber Executive AGM.

Mineault was presented with a plaque for 30 years of service to Chambers.

“I have worked for the Chamber world for over 30 years across BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Mineault told Morinville News.

Mineault started as Chamber Manager in Courtenay-Comox Chamber of Commerce in the late 1970s and has worked for other small chambers ever since.

“It was a honour to be given this plaque during the Canadian Chamber Executive AGM in Thunder Bay last weekend,” she said. “It was nice to be recognized for 30 years of dedication by my peers.”