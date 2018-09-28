Food for Thought Column: 3 superfoods to add to your diet

(NC) We all try our best to eat healthy, but it’s always a good time to re-evaluate our meal plans and habits to make sure we’re getting all the nutrients we need. Looking for a nutrition boost? Consider eating more of these Canadian-grown staples.

Cranberries. Berries are known to be rich in antioxidants. Recent studies have shown that cranberries provide a remarkable range of health benefits, including high levels of antioxidants, antibiotic qualities and disease-fighting properties, making cranberries rising stars in the berry world.

Barley. This grain helps lower cholesterol, which is a risk factor for heart disease. But consuming whole grain raw barley in a smoothie or snack bar may not be getting you the health benefits you’re looking for. That’s why researchers at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are studying how heat-treating barley can inactivate the right enzymes while also reducing microbial counts to improve food safety.

Potatoes. They are a staple in Canadian cupboards for good reason — potatoes are packed with nutrients. One potato with skin is equal to a cup of spinach in iron content, and has as much potassium as an average-sized banana. Canada’s coloured potatoes, in hearty rich shades of red and purple, have disease-fighting power and mighty antioxidants.

Find more information online at agr.gc.ca/discoveragriculture.

