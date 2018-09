Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library will kick off Library Month by helping the Morinville Food Bank Society fill their shelves.

From Oct. 1 until 7, patrons who bring non-perishable food items can exchange each one for $1 off of their fines to a maximum of $20.

The library has done the event several times in the past.

It is a great opportunity for people who have gotten a little tardy over the years,” said Program Coordinator Stacey Buga.