St. Albert and Sturgeon hold Annexation Negotiating Committee meeting

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

St. Albert is planning two open houses in November after the latest meeting of the St. Albert and Sturgeon County Annexation Negotiating Committee.

The Sept. 19 saw the committee discussing St. Albert’s potential annexation of a portion of Sturgeon County and a presentation from The Municipal Government Board on the annexation process.

“Annexation is a complex process, so we are taking the time to do the necessary studies, reviews, and analysis to find the best possible arrangement for both the City of St. Albert and Sturgeon County,” said Sturgeon County Councillor Susan Evans, the Annexation Committee Chair, in a news release Thursday.

Ray Watkins, St. Albert Councillor and Vice Chair said both municipalities are committed to reaching a mutually-beneficial agreement that meets the needs of impacted residents as well as the other Sturgeon and St. Albert residents.

The Annexation Negotiating Committee will meet Dec. 5 for their next meeting.

For more information on affected areas, visit https://stalbert.ca/dev/planning/annexation/sturgeon-county-land-annexation/.