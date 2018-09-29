Jets defeat Merchants on the road

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets bounced back from a well-played but winless opening weekend to earn their first win of the season Friday night with a road trip win over the St. Albert Merchants.

Four goals from Morinville Jet Brett Dubuc, including one shorthanded goal, played a big part in the 6-3 win.

Although the Jets trailed 201 after one, a series of three goals in the middle frame, two from Dubuc and one from Lee Gadoury, reversed fortunes in the Jets favour to 4-2. Dubuc capped the 6-3 win with another pair in the final frame.

Penalties were pretty even across both benches with the Jets taking 12 minutes in the box and the Merchants 14. The Merchants capitalized twice on their powerplay advantages twice, the Jets once, but the Jets also gained a goal while short a man.