Jets defeat Merchants on the road

Sep 29, 2018 admin Morinville, Morinville Sports 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets bounced back from a well-played but winless opening weekend to earn their first win of the season Friday night with a road trip win over the St. Albert Merchants.

Four goals from Morinville Jet Brett Dubuc, including one shorthanded goal, played a big part in the 6-3 win.

Although the Jets trailed 201 after one, a series of three goals in the middle frame, two from Dubuc and one from Lee Gadoury, reversed fortunes in the Jets favour to 4-2. Dubuc capped the 6-3 win with another pair in the final frame.

Penalties were pretty even across both benches with the Jets taking 12 minutes in the box and the Merchants 14. The Merchants capitalized twice on their powerplay advantages twice, the Jets once, but the Jets also gained a goal while short a man.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8145 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Morinville Sports

Morinville Sports Shorts

Jan 22, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0

It was an active week for sports in Morinville with the annual 4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament at the arena Thursday through Sunday, an alumni game with the MCHS SR. Girls basketball team at home and the Sr. Boys on the road for a tournament. The Jets and Kings both took to the ice over the weekend, the former winding their way towards playoffs, the latter two games into a best-of-five series with the Westlock Warriors.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Morinville Sports

Morinville Sports Shorts

Sep 13, 2015 admin Morinville Sports 0

The Morinville Jets took to home ice over the weekend for an exhibition tournament. The Jets were joined by the Stony Plain Flyers, Leduc Riggers, and Edmonton Mustangs. Each team played three games Friday to Sunday, with the Jets hitting the ice Friday night against the Flyers. The CJHL regular season begins Sept. 20 with a home-ice game at 6:45 p.m. Tournament results were not available by our press deadline.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*