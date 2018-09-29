Schools take part in Orange Shirt Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School Orange Shirt Day assembly in the gym.

by Lucie Roy

On Friday many schools in Morinville took part in Orange Shirt Day.

Ecole G. H. Primeau Middle School, Morinville Community High School, Morinville Public School, Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School, and the Morinville Learning Centre are the schools featured above and below.

Orange Shirt Day is a day to listen, learn and celebrate Aboriginal culture.

Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School held an Orange Shirt Day assembly in the gym. It was an opportunity to bring awareness to all of the students regarding the challenges found in the nation’s history through residential schools. The assembly was followed by differing classrooms lessons focused on Truth and Reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day grew out of Phyllis (Jack) Webstad’s story of when she was a young girl and had her shiny new orange shirt taken away on her on her first day at residential school. It has become an opportunity to keep the discussion on all aspects of residential schools happening annually.

Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30.